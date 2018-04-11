Man accused of robbery for allegedly taking ex-girlfriend’s cellphone

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, also stands accused of robbery, a felony, for allegedly having taken his ex-girlfriend’s cellphone during the dispute.

Sergio Reynaga, a 46-year-old gardener, was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Wednesday about 6:30 p.m. for an incident that allegedly happened Tuesday.

“On Tuesday morning, around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, Canyon Country regarding a domestic assault call,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

“The victim, a female Hispanic adult, and the suspect were in a prior dating relationship.

“The suspect knocked on door, and when victim opened it a crack, the suspect allegedly forcefully pushed upon the door, causing the victim to fall backwards, and hit her head on floor.” Miller said.

The suspect allegedly took the victim’s cell phone.

Bail for Reynaga was set at $100,000.

