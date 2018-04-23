New occupation on its way to Sulphur Springs School District

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

A new occupation and position descriptions could soon be added to the Sulphur Springs Union School District job pool, pending action at Wednesday’s Meeting of the Governing Board.

The Sulphur Springs Union School District would join several other local districts in the Santa Clarita Valley that employ a school social worker. The move was in response to a growing concern, said governing board member Ken Chase.

“After noticing a large increase in transient homeless student (populations),” Chase said, “we felt it would be a benefit to our students to have this new position at our schools.”

The social worker would be responsible for addressing barriers that limit a student from receiving the full benefit from their educational experience, according to the resolution. If approved, the position of school social worker would be added to the pool of job descriptions within the district.

“It could go into effect in time for the beginning of this upcoming year or possibly the next school school year,” Chase said. “It depends on the right candidate presenting themself.”

The perfect candidate addresses the barriers that limit a student from receiving the full benefit of their educational experience, while providing direct assistance to families who are in need of community resources, according to the proposed resolution.

“A new position that helps families navigate their community and its resources is always going to be good news,” Chase said — especially, for a district that expects to see its K-6 student population increase by more than 1,351 students between now and the year 2024.

“Hopefully, they are able to relieve the stress on families and students,” Chase said. “The idea is that everybody will benefit from the worker.”

The Sulphur Springs Union School District will also look to finalize a change to the Preschool Program Director position on Wednesday.

Chase said the change is to formally align the position’s standards to that of the state.