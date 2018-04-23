Annual Demographics Report announces change in district

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The Sulphur Springs Union School District plans to review an annual report at Wednesday’s meeting of the Governing Board, which will help the district develop new solutions related to its future student population.

The Demographics Report is an annual report that uses pertinent demographic data and future residential development plans to develop a seven year student population projection for each school in a district.

“The purpose of this report is to identify and inform the district of the trends occurring in the community,” the report reads. “The district can then use this information to better plan for the need, location and timing of facility or boundary adjustments.”

While an increase in the student population can bring additional challenges, rising enrollments are considered good news for the district, as the funding from the state increases with each student in attendance.

In addition, the report also declares that the number of out-of-district students has been growing steadily in prior years, and that trend continued in 2017. In 2015, the district taught 252 K-6 students from outside its boundary, a number that grew to 296 in 2016 before reaching the current total of 362 students. Recent data available indicated SSUSD has approximately 5,404 elementary school students.

The demographic data has been compiled and the report will be reviewed with the Board of Trustees at Wednesday’s meeting. David Kaitz, from Davis Demographics, will be in attendance to present the report and answer questions.