Old Orchard II neighborhood to celebrate its 50th Anniversary

By Georgia Rios

1 min ago

The Old Orchard II neighborhood in Santa Clarita, is celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 28.

The celebration will take place at the OOII clubhouse, where families and community members can come together to eat, drink, dance, take pictures and enjoy the anniversary.

The family celebration will be from 4-7 p.m., while the adult celebration will be 7-10 p.m., with dinner to be served at 5 p.m..

Tickets for the event will be $10 per person, $30 max for a family (residents only), and it will be no charge to original OOII Homeowners.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, please contact Mary Reza at maryreza@msn.com.