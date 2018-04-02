Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with arrest in Santa Clarita  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A police chase through the Santa Clarita Valley ended shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday when deputies arrested the driver of the reportedly stolen vehicle.

The slow-speed chase began around noon when deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station attempted to pull over the allegedly stolen box truck.

“A patrol deputy located a stolen vehicle along The Old Road around Rye Canyon,” said Deputy Chris Craft of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at which time the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.”

The pursuit continued for about 15 to 20 minutes as the driver traveled from The Old Road to the southbound 5 freeway and northbound 14 freeway.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriffs initially tried to pull it over and it (the vehicle) got onto the freeway and we took it over,” California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard said.

BREAKING: @SCVSHERIFF @CHP_Newhall in pursuit of a stolen box truck in Newhall Pass. pic.twitter.com/N8l9weFsv8 — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) April 2, 2018

Officers followed the vehicle along the freeway and deployed a spike strip to attempt to stop the driver.

“It was a big box truck so the pursuit stayed at a very reasonable low speed and went through parking lots at very low speeds,” Craft said. “The driver did do a few erratic moves throughout the pursuit, but luckily a spike strip was deployed and it ended the pursuit.”

After the vehicle drove over the spike strip, the suspect exited the stolen vehicle, along the northbound 14 freeway near Placerita Canyon Road, and took off on foot. Sheriff’s deputies then detained the suspect near Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.

“He stopped in the HOV (carpool) lane and ran across the freeway,” Greengard said. “We now have him in custody.”