Reyes Winery hosts sixth annual Sierra Pelona Wine Festival (Gallery)

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Reyes Winery in Agua Dulce hosted its sixth annual Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Festival.

The festival was held at Reyes Winery on Saturday April 21, from 11 a.m. 4 p.m.

Each year, the festival donates its proceeds to a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit association, and this year it was the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

The event invited local winemakers from throughout the region to pour their best during a picturesque day at Reyes Winery.

In addition to great food and wine, several local artisans also brought their crafts to sell.