Rob McFerren: LA Beer Week

Once a year the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild puts on a week- long event focusing on Craft Beer in the Los Angeles area called L.A. Beer Week. Part of this week of festivities is the Guild members getting together to brew a special beer for the Kick-Off Festival which begins L.A. Beer Week called “Unity”. This year will be the tenth anniversary for L.A. Beer Week and it promises to be the best one yet! The kick-off event is the one beer festival that you do not want to miss!
The Los Angeles County Brewers Guild has grown to over 60 breweries in recent years and most of these will take part in the Unity Brew. Each year the special beer will be brewed at a different Los Angeles County Guild brewery and the brewers will play a part in the crafting of it. Last year the Unity Brew was brewed at El Segundo Brewery and this year it will be brewed at Los Angeles Ale Works located in Hawthorne, California. Los Angeles Ale Works was founded in 2010 by Kip Barnes and Andrew Fowler and the brewery was their “Dream Project”. They distribute their beers in the L.A. area and the brewery includes a tasting room with an outdoor patio.
One of the great aspects of the Unity Brew is the comradery of all these brewers working together to create this once a year beer. The L.A. Brewers Guild is a tight knit bunch with the goal of promoting Craft Beer throughout Los Angeles. The Unity Brew will be brewed on Tuesday, May 8th and will be available at the kick-off event and a limited amount of L.A. bars and restaurants. Make a point of attending the L.A. Beer Week kick-off festival and trying the latest Unity Brew while supporting local beer!
Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.
