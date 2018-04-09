Santa Clarita Public Library hosts Día De Los Niños/ Día De Los Libros

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to the annual celebration of international culture and childhood literacy at Día De Los Niños/ Día De Los Libros from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road. This public event is free.

Throughout the day, various events will emphasize the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. The free event will begin with a dance party at 11:00 a.m., followed by story time and a super-fun meet and greet with the character Curious George at noon. The event concludes with a special performance by our local children from Miss Debby’s Mystery Monday library program at 1:00 p.m.

Additionally, participants can enjoy face painting, bubbles, chalk drawing, making their own dream catcher and taking part in a special Frida Kahlo painting activity. Every child who attends will receive a free book while supplies last!

For more information on Día De Los Niños/ Día De Los Libros, please contact the Santa Clarita Public Library at (661) 259-0750, or visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.