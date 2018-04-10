Santa Clarita seeking donut-themed art for exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita’s arts officials are seeking donut-related art from artists around Los Angeles County and Ventura County for an upcoming exhibition titled “Donuts” at Santa Clarita City Hall.

All types of art are encouraged, including paintings, photography, sculpture and mixed media. Anything that features, highlights or uses donuts as a design element is welcome, according to a City press release.

The exhibit will be displayed in conjunction with the city’s annual exhibits program in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall from June 5 to July 10.

Art must be submitted for consideration via an online application form available at SantaClaritaArts.com/CallsForEntries/Donuts by May 16. Selections for the art gallery will be made by May 18.

This First Floor Gallery runs along the hallway of the first floor in City Hall and is located at 23290 Valencia Boulevard. It is open for viewing Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Santa Clarita Arts website at SantaClaritaArts.com/CallsForEntries/Donuts or contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.