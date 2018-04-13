Santa Clarita thanks volunteers for their hard work in 2017

In anticipation of National Volunteer Week, which is from April 15-21 this year, the City of Santa Clarita issued a proclamation thanking the thousands of people who volunteered for the city last year.

The City Council issued a proclamation to mark Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita at its meeting on Tuesday, April 10.

“Giving back to our community is essential,” said city Mayor Laurene Weste during the meeting. “Not only does it ensure our events and programs run without a hitch, it allows individuals to help one another on a much more personal level.”

Last year, they had 5,124 volunteers, who together logged a total of 56,886 hours at city events and programs. This resulted in cost savings of over $1.6 million, according to the city.

Volunteers support numerous programs in Santa Clarita, in places such as community centers, libraries, city offices and open space properties.

Some also serve in city events, such as River Rally, where residents clean up portions of the Santa Clara River, and the Annual Cowboy Festival, which is being held this year from April 21-22.

Those interested in volunteer work can go to the Santa Clarita Volunteers facebook page where they can receive notices for upcoming volunteer opportunities.

For more information, and to register for volunteer work, residents can go to santaclaritavolunteers.com.