Saugus boys volleyball storms back against Hart

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Saugus boys volleyball was determined to win on senior night on Thursday.

Senior Dylan Spring dug deep to prevent a loss, thinking back to his lost with the boys basketball team earlier in the year.

“Comparing (it to) basketball season and how we lost on senior night here (to lose the) league championship, this was great,” said Saugus senior Dylan Spring of the win.

“Especially against Hart. They are a great team. I mean I have a couple friends on there and it was an awesome game, best game I think I’ve ever played. Fun to play, fun to watch and just great energy from us tonight.

The Centurions forced their way back from a 2-1 game deficit to beat Hart with game scores of 27-25, 17-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-10. Spring ended the game with 17 kills and 12 digs.

Winning the first game 27-25, Saugus (12-13 overall, 5-4 in Foothill League) battled back from 20-18 to start things off right on Senior Night.

Losing the next two games, the Indians took advantage of miscues by the Centurions, winning both games on last-point errors, 25-17 and 25-21.

The Centurions found themselves down in the fourth game, 20-18. But thanks to Gage Smith’s hitting ability, Saugus was able to score three straight points and force Hart head coach Jeannie Brauninger to call a timeout with the Cents up, 21-20.

Hart (9-10-1, 4-5) only managed to score two points the rest of the way as the Centurions won 25-22 and forced a fifth and final game.

In the fifth stanza, the Centurions rode the energy from the previous two game wins by going up 7-4 and forcing another Hart timeout.

“They show up and put it in the work and look what happens,” said Saugus coach Barry Nua. “My boys play with passion and they need to be able to compete and they did that tonight and they came out on top.”

Stepping up in the moment, the Centurions never let the Indians get within one point of a lead. With game point for Saugus at 14-10, Saugus senior Luke Leonard (49 assists, 14 digs and three kills), anticipating the Hart volley, spiked a ball to cap the Centurions win, 15-10.

“I just didn’t want to net on that play,” Leonard said about what was going through his mind on the last play. “We had to win this one for the team and it was awesome.”

With the win, the Centurions move into sole possession of third place in league, while the Indians fall to fourth. Both teams have one more Foothill League match \up on Tuesday, May 1. Hart will travel to Golden Valley and Saugus will travel to West Ranch.

“Golden Valley is pretty scrappy,” Brauninger said about the last game. “So we are definitely going to work on being on our game and running at our pace and making sure that we are not letting silly things fall and hit the ground.”