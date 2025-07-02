Patient extricated after vehicle crashes into embankment 

L.A. County firefighters extricated a patient Wednesday morning after they were dispatched to San Francisquito Canyon Road in response to a solo vehicle crash into an embankment, according to a Fire Department and California Highway Patrol officials.

At approximately 4:43 a.m., CHP Newhall-area units received a radio call of a vehicle approximately 100 feet down an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road near mile post marker 5.71, wrote CHP Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez in an emailed statement.

Capt. David Dantic, spokesman for the Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched at 4:50 a.m. to an initial call of a vehicle over the side on San Francisquito Canyon Road and City Highline Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:14 a.m., they located one vehicle that crashed into an embankment with one patient trapped inside, said Dantic.

Burgos-Lopez wrote that CHP Newhall-area units closed the road in both directions while the patient was being extricated and airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

He added that the patient suffered serious injuries and that the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

At 5:57 a.m. it was reported that the patient was extricated from the vehicle and being airlifted to the hospital, Dantic said.

Dantic added that firefighters had cleared and closed the scene at 6:23 a.m.