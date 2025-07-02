Western rhythms ride into Vasquez Rocks for music show and fundraiser 

The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area plans to present the second annual “Celebration of Western Songs” 5:30-8 p.m. July 13 at Vasquez Rocks.

According to a news release, the event is free, but donations are welcomed to help raise funds for animal care, park improvements and programs. Greg Khougaz, vice president of the International Western Music Association California Chapter, spoke about last year’s event.

“A good time was had by all last year,” he said in a telephone interview. He expects the same thing this year.

“Celebration of Western Songs” will offer live music, food trucks, vendors, s’mores around the campfire and more for guests.

The International Western Music Association California Chapter will be providing the entertainment.

Khougaz said that one of the performers set to appear at the event is Buddy Greenbloom, who, Khougaz added, plays tunes akin to the Sons of the Pioneers with a variety of western swing and old-time western standards.

He spoke about another musician scheduled: Buffalo Bryan Marr will likely play some original material, including a crowd favorite.

“His signature song is called ‘Beans,’” Khougaz said. “It’s a bit comedic, but it’s musical, and, of course, it’s about eating beans.”

In a previous interview about the event, Marr spoke about how attendees can expect top-flight western music from some of the best western performers in California.

“In western music, for me,” Marr said, “it’s about an outdoor lifestyle, living with animals, appreciating God’s handywork and being square and honest, and what a lot of people refer to as the spirit of the West.”

In another interview, Marr expressed how significant Vasquez Rocks is to western music because almost every singing cowboy in movies did a movie at Vasquez Rocks. Marr said it’s special to be standing in the same places where some of his heroes stood and sang.

No tickets or registration for “Celebration of Western Songs” is necessary. Last year’s event, according to Marr, drew a crowd of over 450 people. He expects an even bigger showing this year.

A release about the event recommends that people bring camp chairs, western wear and dancing boots. Khougaz added that while there will be food trucks there, people might still want to bring water anyway. It’ll be dry out at the rocks, he said.

The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area is located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road. For general information about the park, call 661-268-0840 or go to bit.ly/40wHapa.