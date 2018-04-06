Saugus district to pilot visitor management system

By Christina Cox

Saugus Union School District office. Dan Watson/The Signal

Two schools in the Saugus Union School District plan to begin piloting a new web-based visitor management system after spring break.

Both Mountainview Elementary School and Plum Canyon Elementary School are expected to implement the Raptor Visitor Management System, which will help the district strengthen campus safety for students and staff.

“Part of keeping students and staff safe is knowing who is in our buildings at all times, and the Raptor Visitor Management System will allow us to do that,” the Saugus district wrote online.

The Raptor Visitor Management System is currently used in more than 20,000 K-12 schools throughout the country. The system requires visitors to slide their government issued photo ID in a system that then cross checks it will the sex offender database from all 50 states.

It also can cross checks IDs against custom databases set by each school that can contain custody alerts and banned visitors.

“The Raptor Visitor Management System will better allow us to track visitors, contractors and volunteers in our schools and provide us with a safer environment for our students and staff,” the Saugus district said.

The system is the same one that was piloted and implemented earlier this year at schools in Castaic Union School District.

With the system, visitors who are not allowed to be on campus are asked to leave and those approved to go on campus are printed a temporary visitor badge with their photo.

Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

