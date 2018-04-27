Saugus High School seeks inaugural graduates

By Brennon Dixson

50 mins ago

Saugus High School’s inaugural graduating class will hold its 40-year reunion on June 16, barring it can find other members of the 1978 class.

Chair for the SHS Class of 1978 Reunion Committee Tina Landrum sent an ““impassioned plea to fellow classmates to get in touch and buy tickets to our upcoming reunion celebration.”

The group who was responsible for many of the school’s long-standing traditions is eager to celebrate being the very first class to graduate from Saugus High, Landrum said.

“We know our classmates are out there,” she added. “We really need them to respond as soon as possible.”

The reunion will occur exactly forty years from the “lovely summer evening on June 16, 1978 when Saugus High School celebrated their first graduating class with a ceremony of firsts,” a member of the reunion committee wrote that hundreds of family and friends gathered under the stars at College of the Canyons to witness the event.

The yearbook describes the graduating class singing the Alma Mater for the first time “with dignified and proud voices,” the member added.

The committee has planned a weekend-long series of events in honor of the 40th reunion, beginning with a tour of Saugus High on June 15 led by current Principal, Vince Ferry. Later on, a non-hosted ice-breaker is planned at The Dudes Brewing Co. in Valencia.

On Saturday, June 16, a non-hosted meet up for coffee is planned in preparation for the big event later that evening. The Reunion party will be held at the home of Polly Carras and Mario Rodriguez from 6-11 p.m. The evening will include a catered meal from Stonefire Grill, an open wine and beer bar, dessert and DJ entertainment and dancing. Tickets are $85 through May 15, but will rise to $100 after. Ticket sales will end on June 1.

Pack picnic lunches, grab your lawn chairs and meet under the blue balloons to wrap up the weekend’s festivities with a family picnic, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 17 at Hart Park. All Saugus High alumni are welcome.

Saugus High alumni are welcome to attend all events.

For more information or to request an invitation, email saugushighclassof1978@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page