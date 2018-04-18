SCV Water Agency to forgo November election

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

The November election will not include any of the 14 elected members of the new Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.

Agency members voted unanimously Tuesday night not to hold an election in November 2018.

There are 15 members on the agency’s board, representing the combined number of members elected to to the two agencies that merged with the passing of Senate Bill 634 – 14 elected board members and one appointed by Los Angeles County.

The act spells out election plans as: “The initial terms of the directors whose respective terms as a member of the Castaic Lake Water Agency or Newhall County Water District board of directors would have expired following the 2018 general election shall expire following the 2020 general election.”

Language spelled out in SB 634 has the number of elected board members serving on the new water agency board scheduled to be reduced from 15 to 12 and eventually down to nine elected board members representing three SCV districts.

Santa Clarita Valley residents are expected to receive their water in three defined service areas: A western area serviced by the Valencia Water Company, a southern area serviced by the Newhall County Water District and a northern area serviced by the Santa Clarita Water Division.