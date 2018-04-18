Teen sought for allegedly punching bus driver, stealing cell phone

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies are looking for a teenage boy who allegedly punched a city bus driver in the back of the head and then stole his cell phone.

Shortly after 3 p.m., they responded to reports of an attack that happened on a city bus in the area of Constitution Avenue and Pico Canyon Road, in Stevenson Ranch, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“It was reported that a bus driver was allegedly punched by a male juvenile,” she said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt