Tesla opens “supercharging” station at Bridgeport

By Perry Smith

Last update: 17 mins ago

Pictured is the new Tesla supercharging station at Bridgeport Marketplace in Valencia. Austin Dave/The Signal

A new Tesla owned and operated charging facility is now open and operational at the Bridgeport Marketplace in Valencia.

“California continues to lead the way with its adoption of electric vehicles. While the number of electric vehicles on the road is still under 5 percent of the total vehicle fleet, that number has risen 53 percent in the last five years,” according to a statement from Holly Schroeder, SCV EDC executive director. “As battery prices continue to fall, and the range of electric vehicles continues to grow, that number will only increase.”

There are 24 charging stations through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to SCVEDC officials, while the newest location is the only current supercharging location.

“Superchargers deliver energy rapidly, and gradually slow down as the battery fills,” according to the Tesla website. “Your vehicle automatically alerts you when it has enough energy to continue the trip and with the extensive network of Superchargers along popular routes, charging above 80 percent isn’t typically necessary.”

Pictured is the new Tesla supercharging station at Bridgeport Marketplace in Valencia. Austin Dave/The Signal

The superchargers slow down their charging rate when a battery hits 80 percent to make sure it doesn’t “ocvercharge,” according to Tesla officials.

And the Bridgeport location is expected to be the first of several, officials said.

As Net Zero Newhall comes into fruition, each home in the new community will have electric vehicle charging stations, electric school buses and community transportation options, and 2,000 charging stations throughout the community,” according to a statement from the SCVEDC on Friday. “This development will help put the SCV on the map as a leader in electric vehicle technology, innovation and sustainable growth.”

View All Posts
Add Comment
View All Posts
