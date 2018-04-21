The Welsh Baker open its doors and culture to Santa Clarita

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Welsh Baker opened its usually closed to the public doors, to treat Santa Clarita to welsh cakes.

“This is a celebration, after nine years of being in production we’ve now managed to open our own facility, a wholesale license kitchen, to bring welsh cakes to America” said Denise Carbone, one of the owners of The Welsh Baker said. “So we’re here to show our friends and family what we do and how its created.”

A wholesale bakery, the Welsh Baker makes about thousands of welsh cakes that are sold throughout the country and to celtic festivals and highland games.

“Normally this is a closed facility being a wholesale facility. We come in here two to three times a week cooking. We make anywhere between three to 5,000 cakes in a production.” Carbone said. “ We sell online, shipping to every state. On the weekend we go to festivals.”

Moving from an old rental kitchen in Canyon County, The Welsh Baker moved to Valencia industrial center, off Fremont Court. The new facility finished its final inspection on Mar 1, a special day for Wales.

“The day we actually opened and were committed by the health department to use this facility was March first. March first is the national Saints Day of Wales. March the first is Saint David’s day.” told Carbone.