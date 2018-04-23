Two arrested for allegedly selling heroin in SCV

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Patrol deputies arrested a man and a woman in separate incidents this past weekend, each accused of trying to sell heroin in the Santa Clarita Valley.

On Saturday, about 8 a.m., a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy stopped vehicle on Ridge Route Road in Castaic, station spokeswoman Shirley Miller wrote in a Facebook post.

“The deputy found that the white male adult was in possession of heroin for sales, and that he was on parole for robbery,” she wrote, noting the suspect was arrested on two felony charges.

A 29-year-old Agua Dulce man was arrested, with bail set $30,000.

“Coincidentally, around the same time as the Castaic arrest, a deputy made contact with a female white adult in a vehicle parked near a business on McBean Parkway,” Miller wrote.

“She was found to be in possession of heroin for sales, and wanted for a $40,000 misdemeanor warrant,” she wrote.

Deputies arrested a 33-year-old unemployed woman who lives in Canyon Country. Her bail was set at $60,000.

Both suspect were taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt