Valencia family reported missing during coastal road trip

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of a Valencia family are worried for the well-being of four relatives on a road trip who have been missing since Thursday.

Two adults and two children of the Thottappilly family were on their way from Portland, Oregon, to San Jose, where they suddenly stopped communicating with family in Valencia.

News of the family’s absence was posted Monday on Facebook as a “Missing” poster explaining briefly what happened.

The notice reads: “We lost contact with them on April 5. Last known location is around Klamath – Redwood National Park Area.”

The family, all having the Thottapilly surname, includes: Sandeep, 42, father; Soumya, 38, mother; Siddhant, 12, their son; and 9-year-old Saachi, their daughter.

Saachi attends Meadows Elementary School while her brother, “Sid,” graduated from Meadows last year.

Administrators at Meadows were notified Monday of Saachi’s absence.

The “Missing” poster place on Facebook includes a phone number for people to call with information.

A woman who answered the phone late Monday afternoon confirmed only that the family is still missing, promising to talk later today.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt