Weekly Ongoing/Volunteer/Blood Donations Calendar, April 5

Ongoing/Volunteer/Blood Donations

Saturday

Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

What: New location, new day and new hours. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The Market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source.

When: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue, Newhall

More info: Further info contact: oldtownnewhallfm@gmail.com, 661-799-3693. An abundance of free parking is available.

Saugus Farmers Market (April through October)

What: Fresh produce grown by local growers and farms. Farmers, Crafters, cooked food and more.

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bouquet Canyon Church, 27000 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita

More info: For vendor information please call, Leonard Lozano, 661-670-9978.

Placerita Nature Center Walk and Live Animal Presentation

What: Come to Placerita Canyon with your family on Saturdays. This is an easy 1-hour walk exploring the area’s natural and cultural history. The nature walk is planned to be fun for the whole family. If time permits, stay for the Native Live Animal Presentation.

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Live Animal Presentation, 1 p.m.

Where: Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd., Newhall

Cost: Free

More info: 661-259-7721, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues-Sun.

Crafterday Saturdays (Weather Permitting)

What: Free hourly guided tours along with arts and crafts fun! Crafting is set up on Bill’s covered back patio, right outside the museum exit. Activities are geared towards younger participants, K-5th grade, but anyone who enjoys crafts is welcome to join in.

When: Saturdays at 11 a.m. (weather dependent).

Where: William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Cost: The cost is Free and all are welcome.

More info: For questions about Crafterday Saturday, please call the Museum at 661-254-4584 or email: information@hartmuseum.org.

Newhall Aquarium

What: Kid friendly interactive experience.

When: Open to the public Sat & Sun 3-5 p.m. Groups of 15 or more, please call for weekday appointments.

Where: 24631 Arch Street, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $5 per person at the door.

More info: 661-220-5512

Sunday

Ventura County Certified Farmers Market

What: Ventura County Certified Farmers Market invites Santa Clarita community members to peruse the produce of 57 farmers.

When: Sundays, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. including Easter Sunday, April 1

Where: College of the Canyons, Parking Lot 5, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia

More info: Email: info@vccfm.org, Telephone: 805-529-6266

Fundraising Bingo at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge

What: Bingo on Sunday and Thursdays, and the community is invited. This charity fundraiser benefits many organizations. On Thursdays, the Santa Clarita Emblem Club serves delicious food for purchase. Sunday breakfast starting at 9 a.m., or buy hot dogs on Sunday afternoon. Win cash and prizes, and know your contributions are improving the quality of lives for others in our community. Please note: There is no bingo on Super Bowl Sunday, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day.

When: Sundays: Breakfast 9 a.m. Bingo game starts at 1 p.m.

Thursdays: doors 4 p.m. game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita

Cost: $20 for first pack and $5 each additional pack. Pull tabs and a few progressive games are also available.

More info: For questions please call 661-251-1500. Website: www.elks.org. Minimum age of players is 18 years. Bingo is not available on some holidays. Check with Elks Office for schedule.

Monday

Joy Bible Study- (September 11 through April, 30, 2018)

What: This is a non-denominational Bible study for women. No childcare available.

When: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Please call Fran Padgett, 661-600-3798

Mindfulness Class

What: Through a guided mindfulness meditation practice and brief discussion, we will explore various mindfulness practices that can be applied to your day-to-day life. Chairs and supportive mats, blankets and cushions are provided. If you have a preference, you may bring your own cushion or mat.

When: Mondays 5-6 p.m.

Where: Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia

Cost: Free

More info: Registration is required. To register please call 661-200-2300 or visit henrymayo.com/mindfulness

DBSA (National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance) Meetings

What: We are a caring group of intelligent and artistic individuals (peers/consumers) who hold open, free support group meetings and offer a variety of written information. Our focus is on self-help which is offered in a safe, accepting, non-judgmental, and confidential peer-to-peer environment.

When: Mondays, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Temple Beth Ami, 23023 Hilse Ln., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Please contact Jeff Fox at 818-850-DBSA (3272), or email at jeff@dbsanorthridge.org

Tuesday

Tesoro Walk & Exercise Club

What: A new year-round program to encourage walking & exercise. Program begins on January 23.

When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.

Where: Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia

Cost: Free

More info: 661-702-8953

A Light of Hope Support Groups

What: For substance abuse issues, addiction, cutting, anxiety and any other self-destructive action or behaviors. Offering parent support group meetings and youth/young adult (ages 14-26) group meetings weekly, as well as FREE weekend Alternative Peer Group activities and a Drop in Center on Thursdays at 5:30 pm. Also available Family and Individual Counseling, Treatment Referrals and Interventions.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: SAVIA Community Center, 23780 Newhall Ave., Suite 201, Newhall, CA

Contact info: Tim Traurig, 661-513-HEAL (4325), Heal@alightofhopescv.org

www.alightofhopescv.org

Nar-Anon Meeting

What: A worldwide fellowship and a 12-step program for FAMILY and FRIENDS of ADDICTS that gives support by Sharing our Experience, Strength, and Hope.

When: Tuesdays 7:30 p.m.

Where: Canyon View Estates, 20001 Canyon View Dr., Santa Clarita

More info: nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291

Wednesday

1 Million Cups Santa Clarita – Coffee and Conversations

What: Join 1 Million Cups Santa Clarita in cooperation with the Kaufmann Foundation for a weekly event that brings together entrepreneurs over coffee and conversations. This is a free community forum for supporting entrepreneurship.

When: Wednesdays, 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: Steamwork Center, #360, 28638 Constellation Rd., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.1millioncups.com/santaclarita

Trails & Open Space Beautification

What: Join a group of dedicated volunteers and help clean up and maintain City trails. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com

When: Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Free

More info: Volunteers@santa-clarita.com

Just Drawing at the ARTree

What: Come to the ARTree Community Arts Center for an unsupervised chance to draw at your leisure using objects and models. Just bring a pencil and paper.

When: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.

Where: ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th Street, Newhall

Cost: $5 donation

More info: http://theartree.org

Thursday

Nar-Anon Meeting

What: A worldwide fellowship and a 12-step program for FAMILY and FRIENDS of ADDICTS that gives support by Sharing our Experience, Strength, and Hope.

When: Thursdays 7 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Center for Spiritual Living, 18364 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

More info: nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291

A Light of Hope Support Groups

What: Offering parent support group meetings and youth/young adult (ages 14-26) group meetings weekly, as well as weekend Alternative Peer Group activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: SAVIA Community Center, 23780 Newhall Ave., Suite 201, Newhall, CA

Contact info: Tim Traurig, 661-513-HEAL (4325) Heal@alightofhopescv.org

Adult Masters Water Polo

What: SCV Water Polo under the direction of Tony Brown and guidance from founder and coach at LA Valley College, Pete Leporchio is back for winter. The exercise and sport is amazing. As a goal for 2018, we hope to also compete in some Masters Level Tournaments later this year. For strong swimmers or former Water Polo players. Adults.

When: Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita,

Cost: $5

More info: Tony Brown, 213-321-4096.

Friday

Addiction Recovery Support Group

What: SMART Recovery, Self-Management and Recovery Training is a science-based addiction recovery support group where participants learn self-empowering techniques to aid in their recovery from all types of addictive behavior.

When: Fridays, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Room #3, Valencia United Methodist Church 25718 McBean Pkwy, Valencia

Cost: Free, donations accepted

More info: Email Mike5388@att.net, call 661-977-1385 or visit www.smartrecovery.org.

William S. Hart Walking/Hiking Club

What: Come join us and make new friends. Enjoy healthy exercise and have some fun too, while hiking 3 to 6 miles in Santa Clarita’s various hiking trails and beautiful open spaces.

When: Fridays, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Cost: Free, register anytime.

More info: Laurie Bevington, 661-259-1750 or 661-702-8953

Volunteer Opportunities

WANTED: “RANCH HANDS” FOR SILVER SHINDIG – City Seeking Volunteers for the 2018 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Calling all cowboys, cowgirls, wranglers and drovers! The 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is in search of volunteers to help put on the wildest weekend in the West. Men, women and children 10 years and older are invited to saddle up and volunteer at activities taking place at William S. Hart Park and venues in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, April 21, and Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Volunteer registration is now open at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions, including Food Court Runners, greeters, merchandise and activity helpers, ushers and more.

All volunteers are encouraged to attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation taking place on April 11 at 7 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Volunteers will have the opportunity to ask questions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboy Festival.

For more information about the Volunteer Round-Up, the Cowboy Festival and other volunteer opportunities with the City, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Supervisor Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3726 or volunteers@santa-clarita.com

SCV Water Seeking Vendors for Open House on Sat., May 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To Celebrate California’s Water Awareness month, SCV Water will hold its annual Open House on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park and at its conservation garden and patio located above the park. This free event is for all SCV residents and provides information and tips on water-saving tools and practices.

This year, SCV Water is inviting local businesses, community groups and environmental agencies to participate in this free public outreach event. Potential vendors should provide products or services that focus on water efficiency, landscape ideas and services, and environmental sustainability.

Previous vendors include LA County Fire Urban Forestry Unit, Ranger Frank and his Wild Friends, local landscape designers and many more. Composting classes and a children’s water conservation show are some of the activities that will be offered, plus free popcorn, frozen lemonade and free face painting. The event typically attracts as many as 1000 attendees.

If you are interested in becoming an Open House vendor, please email Karen Denkinger, event coordinator, at kdenkinger@scvwa.org. with information about your business/organization.

Trails and Open Space Beautification Projects, Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. year round

Join a group of dedicated volunteers and help clean up and maintain City trails. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. A listing of clean-up dates can be found at: http://santaclaritavolunteers.com/

The ARTree is looking for Fully-Clothed Models for our Drawing Group…

Any gender, any body type. Any age adults or teenagers with parental permission.

These models are needed for our adult drawing group, held on the first, second, and third Thursday of each month between 6-9 p.m. We need models for individual sessions, or for multiple sessions. We will pay you $30 per session. Please contact us if interested, at 661-673-7500, or at info@theartree.org

ARTree is always on the lookout for volunteers from the community to work on various fun and interesting projects, including teaching art to children, helping out and assisting teachers, working with adults on art projects, working in our Flutterby program, working on murals, and a host of other fun activities! Please contact us if you are interested in volunteering any time! 661-673-7500.

Help the Children Seeks Help

Help the Children Santa Clarita is seeking assistance for the struggling children and their families in the SCV. We have three immediate needs that enable us to give that hand-up to our community members in need. If you have a truck, SUV or minivan, and you also have time, we need drivers to help pick-up donations. If you are retired, semi-retired or just care about others, please consider helping us as a driver. If you are financially blessed, please consider donating. We are touching the lives of 10,000 families with our resources each year; we can only do that with your help. The average cost is $11 per family per year.

Our resources are limited to SCV families at or below the poverty line, single parents, and families escaping abuse, veterans and the homeless. We are also in short supply of peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, canned meats such as chili/stew/hash, canned pastas and both hot and cold cereals.

For more information on these opportunities to keep Santa Clarita hunger-free, or how you can partner with our community outreach, please contact Help the Children at either 661-702-8852 or email michael@helpthechildren.org. Help the Children, 25030 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite L, Valencia, CA 91355. www.helpthechildren.org

SCV Food Pantry Volunteer Substitute Drivers Needed

What: The SCV Food Pantry needs substitute/or on call volunteer drivers to pick up donations from local markets and businesses. Drivers must have a valid California driver’s license, the ability to lift 50 lbs. and the willingness to help those less fortunate in the Santa Clarita Valley. Substitute/or on call drivers are asked to fill in when the regularly scheduled drivers are not available. Join the best group of volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley and help your neighbors in need.

When: Regularly scheduled pick-ups are made Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

More info: Contact the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry at 661-255-9078 or info@scvfoodpantry.org.

SCV Senior Center Seeking Volunteers

What: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center needs volunteers to pack lunches for the homebound elderly.

When: Any day, Monday through Friday

Where: 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita

More info: To volunteer, contact Robin at 661-259-9444 or rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org.

Read With Me Program Seeks Volunteers

What: SCV Education Foundation Read with Me! Program is seeking volunteers to assist young children with their reading skills in local public school classrooms. Working one-on-one or in small groups you’ll read with students, helping them with vocabulary, comprehension and fluency. Share your love of reading.

When: One to two days a week, one to two hours a day.

Where: Local public elementary schools.

Cost: Free

More info: Coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org

Carousel Ranch Seeking Volunteers

What: Carousel Ranch located in Agua Dulce, is a non-profit organization which provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons to children with special needs. We rely on wonderful volunteers. Please join us. Must be 15 or older.

When: Volunteer times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. or anytime in-between for at least 2 hours

More info: Please call Carousel Ranch at 661-268-8010, and ask for Gail.

Swan Center Outreach

What: Swan Center Outreach located in Castaic is a non-profit organization which provides spiritually minded individuals with knowledge and experiences with horses that lead to higher levels of awareness, balance and the fulfillment of one’s purpose. Volunteers are needed to assist in general farm chores. Children 9 years to adult. Younger than 9 or special needs may be eligible pending an interview to determine their ability to safely participate.

Horse handlers are also needed but must complete at least two 4-hour days as a general volunteer and complete a Horse Handler Volunteer Training Class.

More info: Times and classes vary. Please call 661-257-8669 or email admin@swancenter.org

Blood Donation Opportunities

For more than 70 years, Red Cross Month has been celebrated in March. It’s the perfect time to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross and patients in need by donating blood.

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Santa Clarita

4/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. , Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

, Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks 4/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Valencia