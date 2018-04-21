Woman detained amid license plate investigation

By Georgia Rios

1 min ago

At least one woman was detained after deputies determined her license plate was not registered to the car she was driving.

“The vehicle is not registered in the state of California and it appears to have been purchased in New York state and was traveling with Texas license plates, that to our knowledge, have never been assigned to that vehicle” confirmed Lieutenant Bauer of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies towed the car after searching the vehicle outside the Best Buy on Bouquet Canyon Road.

This is a breaking news story. We will updates the story once details are received and vetted for accuracy.