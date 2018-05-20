Two dozen people affected by pepper spray released inside DMV

By Jim Holt

16 mins ago

At least 24 people inside the Department of Motor Vehicle office in Newhall were forced from the building late Wednesday afternoon after someone accidently released pepper spray.

At 4:45 p.m., with only 15 minutes left in the work day for DMV workers, an emergency call was placed for people adversely affected by pepper spray being released inside the building on Lyons Avenue at Newhall Avenue.

“We are now on the scene treating people,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said at 4:55 p.m., confirming about 20 affected people were outside of the public office.

One woman was taken to the hospital.

“Someone accidentally released pepper spray and now there are several people complaining of burning to their eyes,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Paramedics arriving at the scene from two fire stations were expected to take reports from everyone affected.

Pepper spray is an aerosol spray that contains cayenne pepper oils that can irritate eyes and breathing passages and, because of that, used as a disabling weapon.

