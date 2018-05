7th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day

By Georgia Rios

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita nonprofit “Help the Children” is holding their 7th annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 19.

The event will be having an auction, $2 pancake breakfast and $2 hot dog lunch as well as feature a World War Two aircraft flyby.

Community members will have the opportunity to bring in old flags that can be retired and be able to walk through a display of WWII jeeps.

Taking place on Armed Forces Day, the event will be from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 16208 Sierra Highway.