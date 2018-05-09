All single SCV mothers invited to brunch on Sunday

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

All single mothers in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to bring their kids and enjoy a free lunch, crafts and activities in a welcoming and safe environment at the fifth annual Single Mom Mother’s Day Lunch..

“You will not be subjected to anything related to sales pitch,” said organizer Brendie Heter. “We want to make sure there are no single moms out there on Mother’s Day celebrating the big event alone.”

Our only intention on Sunday is to ensure that mothers don’t have to do anything, Heter said about the free event happening at private home in Saugus which will feature a pool, crafts and other fun activities.

Due to the popularity of the event, it is unlikely that the group will accept new registrations after Thursday. Residents are free to register online at subscribepage.com/brendiehetermothersday

Children-created crafts are usually given as gifts to each mother, along with a pot or bouquet of flowers, Heter said. “This year, Serendipity the boutique donated clothes, so we’ll have a free little shopping area for mom to shop at.”

Heter’s husband came up with the idea to host the event five years ago, and its grown in multitudes ever since word of the event began to spread through the SCV.

“We found a lot of people do stuff with single moms earlier in the week,” Heter said, “which is great, but we want the actual day of Mother’s Day to be reserved for them too.”

Heter grew up in a single parent home and remembers Mother’s Day being very sad, she said. “It was a lonely day as I watched my mom struggle to make things work with small kids,” but now she is able to help other single moms enjoy a lot of fun and a lot of food.

The event on Sunday is unlike any event hosted in the Santa Clarita, Heter said. “You don’t want to miss it, so share the event with your local SCV single mom friends.”