Alveda King comes to Santa Clarita for Mayors Prayer Breakfast

By Crystal Duan

7 mins ago

Santa Clarita residents gathered on Thursday morning to pray for their community and hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece speak at the 14th annual Mayors Prayer Breakfast.

The keynote speaker was Alveda King, a pro-life activist who founded Alveda King Ministries and serves as director of African American Outreach for Gospel of Life in Georgia. Her father was the late Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s brother.

Mayor Laurene Weste and Prayer Breakfast Committee Chairman Joe Messina introduced the crowd to King after opening prayers, the Pledge of Allegiance and songs by the Santa Clarita Christian School’s choir.

King talked about the need for racial unity and for society to remember, “We are one race, the human race.” She talked of “hating white people,” after her uncle was killed in 1968, even though “white people prayed with us, white people lived with us,” even though “white people did not kill (her) uncle — the devil did.”

“I didn’t have the ability to forgive because I didn’t have a relationship with the Holy Spirit,” she said. “When I began to be empowered in Christ, all those things made sense.”

King also said to the crowd that she thought God would save America, rather than President Donald Trump.

“Here’s the danger of (asking), ‘Can President Trump turn America around?’” she said. “I’m telling you — he can’t. We can do it all together, we can help. But we have to return to God. He’s doing his best, you can doubt that or not. But that’s the answer.”

The breakfast ended with prayers for first responders, elected officials, youth and seniors and general community wellness from pastors Tracy Weaver, Pete Mano, Francesca Phillippi and Doug Anderson.