Attention Santa Clarita veterans

By Bill Reynolds

2 mins ago

The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation Portraits

For all 55 Veterans who participated in our portrait session at Newhall’s American Legion Hall last November 16 – 17, your portraits have been received and they are simply spectacular.

I will have our Veterans portraits available for distribution at the Veterans Center at 23222 Lyons Avenue in Newhall on Monday, May 21, 2018, at 2:00 PM. Thanks to the generosity of The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation, please stop in for your free portrait.

Bill Reynolds

Director of Veterans Affairs,

The Santa Clarita Valley Signal

Vietnam Veterans Liaison,

The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation

billry@ca.rr.com

661 993-9712