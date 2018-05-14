Bridge to Home selected as Keller Williams nonprofit of the year

By Crystal Duan

48 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bridge To Home was selected as Keller Williams Realty’s nonprofit of the year for 2018.

Keller Williams took part in “RED Day” (Renew, Energize, Donate) on Thursday at Bridge to Home.

Employees lent a helping hand with landscaping, cleaning, organizing supplies, improving facilities and collecting critical food and water donations for our clients.

Keller Williams annually observes RED Day in an extraordinary nationwide volunteer effort to better the communities they serve.

Bridge To Home models services on a comprehensive “housing first approach” for individuals experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley. They offer services such as an emergency winter shelter, finding permanent housing, case management, housing navigation and medical clinics.

“For those who have fallen on hard times, Bridge To Home provides them with relief, hope and the knowledge that they have a place to go and someone to turn to,” said Executive Director Silvia Gutierrez. “We receive funding through private and public grants, but we always need more support. We couldn’t serve the community as well as we do without donations and volunteers, like those from Keller Williams.”

To find out about needed donations or to volunteer with us at Bridge To Home, please visit BtoHome.org, contact volunteers@btohome.org, or call 661-254-4663 for more opportunities.