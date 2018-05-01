‘British Invasion’ comes to SENSES Block Party on Main Street

By Signal Staff

1 hour ago

3 SHARES Share Tweet

The city of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall series, presented by Valencia Auto Center, continues in May with free events in Old Town Newhall.

Thursdays@Newhall is an ongoing opportunity for residents of Santa Clarita to attend free shows, concerts and special events on Thursdays throughout the year.

The month begins on May 3 when Tropical Dance comes to JAM Sessions from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Move your body to the island beat! Andrea Rodriguez will make picking up the steps to this Latin American dance, originating from Colombia’s Caribbean coastal region and Panama, as easy as uno, dos, tres.

In between instruction times, enjoy and dance on your own to music by DJ Glenn Hernando and topical drumming by Richard Herrera. JAM Sessions is hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation, bringing dance and original live performances to the Old Town Newhall Library, located at 24500 Main Street.

Also on May 3 at The MAIN (24266 Main Street), 10 performers will take the stage for 10 minutes each and share their comedy, storytelling, short films and music at the monthly 10 by 10 show from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Performances this month include storytelling and songs by Dennis Garcia; storytelling by Claire Partin, Alan Salazar and Stan Sellars; comedy by Lisa Alvarado and Betsy Salkind; music by Abby Lyons; magic with Raul Fernandez; ventriloquism by Dan Sachoff; and a screening of the short film “Wild Things Run Free,” written, directed and produced by Maria Sten.

The first Art Walk of the year comes to Variety Night and will take place on May 10 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Stroll down Main Street as you admire artwork exhibitions and listen to live music from local performers. While you’re there, be sure to grab a bite to eat or a glass of wine from businesses in Old Town Newhall and pop into boutique shops to find one-of-a-kind treasures!

Also on May 10, local musicians will take the stage for Note by Note inside The MAIN from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Note by Note is a free musical showcase delighting audiences with a variety of genres.

Bands, duos and soloists will perform a wide range of styles, including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, western and more! Featured performers in May include Mike Flemming, Burton Zimmer, Lorin Hart and Laurie Melan. Performers interested in Note by Note can learn more at ThursdaysAtNewhall.com/NotebyNote.

Fill your car with petrol, head to Main Street with your mates and get a bit cheeky as SENSES, the wildly popular, monthly block party, welcomes a British Invasion on May 17 from 7-10 p.m. Stand with the royal guards as you enjoy some of Britain’s best music, season your fish and chips with vinegar and order libations from the on-street pub hosted by Eighth & Rail.

On May 17, an art reception will be held from 7-10 p.m. inside The MAIN. This month’s featured exhibit is by artist Moncho1929.

The exhibit features street art influenced by the artist’s time in New York, London, Italy, Korea and Los Angeles. Guests attending this free reception will enjoy light appetizers, entertainment and a chance to meet Moncho1929.

Thursdays@Newhall’s slate finishes out the month on May 24 with the ARTree Speaker Series inside The MAIN. The series presents fascinating lectures, plus free-form discussions with influential artists and leaders who bring art, arts education and exceptional projects to the diverse Santa Clarita community.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events, visit ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.

The above information was submitted to The Signal via a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.