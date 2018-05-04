UPDATE: Brush fire near Acton burns eight acres

By Jim Holt

36 mins ago

A brush fire near Bootlegger Canyon west of Acton burned about eight acres in less than two hours.

The fire began shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday on Bootlegger Canyon Road at Hefner Road and started moving uphill with a light wind.

“They’re making good progress on it,” Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal late Friday afternoon.

