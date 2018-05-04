UPDATE: Brush fire near Acton burns eight acres
By Jim Holt
36 mins ago
A brush fire near Bootlegger Canyon west of Acton burned about eight acres in less than two hours.
The fire began shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday on Bootlegger Canyon Road at Hefner Road and started moving uphill with a light wind.
“They’re making good progress on it,” Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal late Friday afternoon.
