UPDATE: Brush fire near Acton burns eight acres
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Jim Holt
36 mins ago

A brush fire near Bootlegger Canyon west of Acton burned about eight acres in less than two hours.

The fire began shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday on Bootlegger Canyon Road at Hefner Road and started moving uphill with a light wind.

“They’re making good progress on it,” Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal late Friday afternoon.

