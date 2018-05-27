CalVet Secretary to be named SCV Chamber Honorary Chair during Patriots Luncheon

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs Dr. Vito Imbasciani will serve as the Honorary Chair of the 8th annual SCV Chamber of Commerce Patriots Luncheon, according to a news release.

“We are honored to have Secretary Imbasciani as Honorary Chair,” said Troy Hooper, Chairman of the Board. “Secretary Imbasciani has a long history of what he has accomplished through his tenure as Secretary. The Santa Clarita Valley business community works hard to thank our veterans and we’re proud to salute them every year.”

The 8th annual Patriots Luncheon happens on Jul. 12 at the Oaks Club in Valencia in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita.

Dr. Imbasciani was sworn in as Secretary of CalVet on Sep 28 2015 and leads a team of more than 3,400 staff serving the state’s nearly 1.7 million veterans.

“We have the largest population of veterans in the nation, including the largest population of LGBTQ veterans,” said Secretary Imbasciani. “Our mission is to serve and honor all California veterans by connecting them and their families with their earned benefits through education, advocacy and direct services.”

CalVet provides services to veterans who return home and on their path to an education, a career or home-ownership through the CalVet Loan program.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host Secretary Imbasciani at this year’s luncheon,” said John Musella, Immediate Past Chairman and Acting Executive Director of the SCV Chamber. “The Secretary has made a tremendous positive impact on veterans throughout California, especially veterans that identify as LGBTQ.”

Nominations are currently open for veterans who reside in the Santa Clarita Valley and are or were actively involved in the local business community. The deadline to submit is May 31 by 5 p.m. Nomination forms can be requested by emailing karen@scvchamber.com.