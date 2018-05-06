Canyons Fest brings music to COC’s Canyon Country campus

By Skylar Barti

6 mins ago

To finish the school year “with a bang” , College of the Canyons’ Canyon Country campus hosted the first ever Canyons Fest.

Canyons Fest brought local country music artists to the campus to perform their music for the community. The fest was also a chance for COC to show off the many resources the campus has to offer.

The concert event held performances from Savannah Burrows, Mary White and Magnolia Drawl, Robert Heft Blues Band, Sue Rey and The Runarounds and Baile Folklórico student dancers, at the Carl A. Rasmussen Amphitheatre.

In addition to the music, stalls from local vendors and COC programs lined the walkway outside the amphitheatre. Some of the COC programs included Makerspace, ASG, early childhood educators and a booth for the new Canyon Country campus Science Center.

The Canyon Country campus broke ground on the new science center in January, that will add 55,000 square feet of new wet labs for both physical and biological sciences. Its expected to finish by winter 2019.

“This academic year is the 10th anniversary of the Canyon Country campus,” said Ryan Thule, the Vice-President of the Canyon Country campus. “In the fall we had a special community dinner, we had our star party so we said ‘we want to end the year with a bang’, end it with a really rockin’ community event”

The event also kicks off class registration for COC’s summer session, with classes starting Jun 4. To register check out COC’s website.

“What I’m seeing is a lot of returning guests but a lot of newcomers as well.” Thule explained. “That’s what we like to see, folks with their kids, with their neighbors, future students themselves or maybe even those who are students themselves at a fun event. That’s really what we enjoy in Canyon Country.”