Cats, Indians and Vikes swimmers headline All-Foothill League team

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Placing tenth in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 swim finals and winning the girls Foothill League swimming title, it’s no wonder that Hart girls swim leads the All-Foothill League Team list with four individual awards and one relay award.

Ellie Horst made the list in the 200-yard freestyle after beating West Ranch’s Sophia Morici by .18 seconds in the Foothill League finals. Horst is joined on the list by Genesis Lewis, who made the list in the 100-yard butterfly and Emma Williams, who proved that she was the top diver in the Foothill League.

Maxine Catig made the list in two events: the 100-yard backstroke (placed tenth in the CIF-SS Division 1 finals) as well as 400-yard freestyle relay with teammates Alyssa Hamilton, Gracie Hill and Hope Hill.

Dawson Waage and Jonathan Quick also were named to the list in the 50-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, respectively. The pair also joined Ryan Sevidal and Cade Klement on the 400-yard freestyle relay team after beating West Ranch in the Foothill League finals.

Three individual Wildcats swimmers make the list for West Ranch along with one boys relay team.

Ted Hwang made the list in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke taking first-place in both events at Foothill League finals.

Hwang was joined by Rijker Hutson, Tommy Weber and Michael Andrizzi as the quarter made the first team in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Reagan Nibarger also joins Hwang to make the team in two events: the 50-yard freestyle, which she placed seventh at CIF-SS Division 1 finals, and her best event — the 100-yard freestyle — which she tied for third at CIF-SS Division 1 finals with a time of 51.44.

Nibarger’s close friend and what some refer to as a mentor, senior Sophia Morici joins the team, making the list in the 500-yard freestyle.

Arguably the fastest boy swimmers in the Foothill League, Canyon’s Kevin Childs and Saugus’ Justin Morsch were the lone swimmers from their school to make the All-Foothill League team.

Childs makes the team in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke behind a sixth and fourth-place finish, respectively, at CIF-SS Division 1 finals.

Morsch landed on the team after winning the Foothill League title in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.

The Valencia boys 200-yard Medley relay team, comprised of Woo-Young Yi, Joshua Lee, Ronit Shrestha and Dylan Parente, represent the overall Foothill League boys winners.

On the girls side, freshman phenom Izabella Adame made the team in two individual and two relay events.

Adame makes the team as the Foothill League’s fastest swimmer in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke. Adame placed in the Top 10 in both events at CIF-SS finals.

Making the list on two relay teams, Adame is joined by teammates Jin Young Yi, Emma Hiett and Allison Cho on the 200-yard medley relay and by Julia Unas, Emma Hiett and Allison Cho on the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Vikings return all the girls from both teams next year and should give Hart a run for the league title after finishing second.