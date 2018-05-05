Children learn the importance of bees and gardens at Farm to Table

By Georgia Rios

1 min ago

Bugs. Dirt. Bees. Chickens.

These are the different aspects children got to enjoy during the yearly youth event at the Community Gardens in Central Park.

“We got a grant from Whole Kids Foundation and every year we do the children’s program,” explained Gisa Seeholzer, education chair. “Normally we focus on gardening but we noticed the kids wanted to know more about what you do with what you get from your gardens and so what we ended up doing was farm to table.”

During this event, Seeholzer focused on teaching children about the importance of pollinators, specifically honey bees.

“The idea is to get kids back in touch with where their [food] is coming from, and then what to do with it, how to make it and to not be afraid of something you’re getting and going to a restaurant and actually know what you’re eating” tells Seeholzer.

Kids were able to make their own wildflower seed bombs as well as bird’s nest, each made out of organic materials.

Throughout the garden, families toured through the “Monarch Station” and “Blue Bird Box” where they learned more about their role in pollination.

Additionally, children got up close to chickens, poppy’s and caterpillars, each serving as educational awareness.