Children learn the importance of bees and gardens at Farm to Table
Volunteer Holland Eggers, helps children make wildflower seed bombs at the Community Gardens. Georgia RIos/The Signal
By Georgia Rios
Bugs. Dirt. Bees. Chickens.

These are the different aspects children got to enjoy during the yearly youth event at the Community Gardens in Central Park.

“We got a grant from Whole Kids Foundation and every year we do the children’s program,” explained Gisa Seeholzer, education chair. “Normally we focus on gardening but we noticed the kids wanted to know more about what you do with what you get from your gardens and so what we ended up doing was farm to table.”

Children listen as they learn about the importance of bees during the Farm to Table event at the Community Gardens. Georgia Rios/The Signal

During this event, Seeholzer focused on teaching children about the importance of pollinators, specifically honey bees.

“The idea is to get kids back in touch with where their [food] is coming from, and then what to do with it, how to make it and to not be afraid of something you’re getting and going to a restaurant and actually know what you’re eating” tells Seeholzer.

Kids get to pick and smell rosemary from the touch garden at the Community Gardens. Georgia Rios/The Signal.

Kids were able to make their own wildflower seed bombs as well as bird’s nest, each made out of organic materials.

A girl makes a bird nest out of different materials from the Community Gardens. Georgia Rios/The Signal.

Throughout the garden, families toured through the “Monarch Station” and “Blue Bird Box” where they learned more about their role in pollination.

Additionally, children got up close to chickens, poppy’s and caterpillars, each serving as educational awareness.

Children got a rare chance to see a Monarch caterpillar in the kids corner of the community gardens. Georgia Rios/The Signal

Georgia Rios

Georgia Rios

