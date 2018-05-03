Children’s Star Wars “May the 4th” event at Valencia Library set for May 5

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Santa Clarita families can attend a free Star Wars event this Saturday at the Valencia Public Library.

The free “May the 4th Be With You” celebration will be actually held May 5.

It begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m. Kids will be able to color and wear a character mask, make a cardboard lightsaber, fill in Star Wars coloring sheets and get creative with making Star Wars ships out of recycled materials such as styrofoam.

The unofficial Star Wars holiday recognized across the globe is a celebration of the Star Wars movie franchise and is usually held on May 4 each year — the date serves a play on words of the popular film catchphrase, “May the force be with you.” The event will take place the day after, on May 5.

Celebrations in honor of the popular movie franchise have been held at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library in previous years.

The Valencia Public Library is located at 23743 Valencia Boulevard.