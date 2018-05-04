CoC puts on ‘Summer Rush’ events for college registration

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

College of the Canyons is encouraging students and community members looking to enroll in a summer course to attend one of the college’s student application and orientation events.

The college’s ‘Summer Rush’ events will be held in Canyons Hall at the Valencia campus on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; May 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and May 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

College staff from a variety of key student services departments will be available to provide personalized, on-site services designed to help become registration-ready.

Available services will include applying for admission to the college and/or completing a special admissions form (for high school students); creating a My Canyons student account; completing the online orientation; taking the math and English assessment (if required); attending a new student advisement workshop; applying for financial aid; obtaining a student ID card and purchasing textbooks.

During the May 29 and 30 Summer Rush events, students will be able to register for classes on the spot.

Summer Rush attendees are encouraged to park in the college parking lot No. 2, accessible via Rockwell Canyon Road. Parking will be free in all of the college’s student lots during the event.

A schedule of classes for the college’s summer 2018 semester is available online.

For more information about the College of the Canyons ‘Summer Rush’ event, please contact the college’s Outreach & School Relations office at (661) 362-5891, the COC Admissions & Records office at (661) 362-3280 or visit the department’s web page.

The Valencia campus is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.