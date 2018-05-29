COC summer courses still enrolling ahead of June 4 start

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

COC officials offered a reminder that summer session is still enrolling this week.

Two more Summer Rush dates will give students a convenient opportunity to apply and enroll for summer classes before the first summer session starts June 4.

With open registration starting on Tuesday, the one-stop shop student application, orientation and registration events scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 29 and 30 at the Valencia campus will enable prospective students to complete all of their enrollment steps and be ready to start a summer class.

The college is offering four 2018 summer sessions, which includes an entire online-only session running from June 18 to July 20. With more than 1,900 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines, students can enroll in the courses they need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.

The college’s first five-week summer session will run June 4 to July 6.

A second eight-week summer session will begin June 11 and run until July 3.

The third summer session, which runs from June 18 to July 20, will be held entirely online.

A final five-week summer session will be offered from July 9 to August 10.

The college’s summer schedule of classes is now posted online.

Summer 2018 enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges remain at $46-per-unit, offering students from four-year universities a low-cost option to complete general education requirements.

For more information about the College of the Canyons 2018 summer session, or to become a student, please contact the college’s Admissions and Records office at (661) 362-3280 or visit the college’s website

The above information was shared with The Signal via a news release from College of the Canyons.