County sends out PSA for vacation fraud

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Los Angeles County has issued tips to prevent residents from seeing a dream vacation turn into a disappointment.

Often, travel businesses offer discounts for airfare, resorts, cruises and other vacation packages, but the deals often include hidden costs or require extra fees to enjoy the full package of benefits, the county’s District Attorney’s office said.

Some companies even claim to offer free vacation packages that actually have undisclosed costs and restrictions, such as processing fees, peak-season travel charges and departure and arrival taxes.

Thus the county suggests:

Research vacation companies offering deals with the Better Business Bureau and other sources.

Get everything in writing before providing payment. Read the fine print for hidden costs, restrictions and requirements. Be sure you know the cancellation policy.

Pay with a credit card and put down only a deposit, if possible. Never pay in full for a vacation package with a wire transfer or prepaid debit card.

A video on avoiding vacation discount scams is available in this video by Deputy District Attorney Ryann Gerber Jorban:

http://da.lacounty.gov/community/fraud-alerts/hidden-costs-could-lurk-beneath-picturesque-vacation-deals.

For more information, contact the office’s public information officer Paul Eakins, at PEakins@da.lacounty.gov.