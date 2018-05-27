Deputies seek suspect, Assemblyman seeks Good Samaritan after burglaries

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, had his wallet stolen and then recovered in the early morning hours Sunday, after his car was burglarized around midnight in Valencia, he said Sunday afternoon.

The burglary occurred after a day trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain, he said. Lackey added that while his wallet and its contents were intact, a backpack belonging to his girlfriend is still missing. His vehicle was one of multiple cars broken into, he said.

Lackey wrote about the incident on social media, after what had been a “perfect day” at the park, according to a Facebook post.

Sheriff’s Station officials had recorded the incident happening near a restaurant parking lot along Pico Canyon Road, according to Lt. Andrew Dahring with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Early Sunday morning, deputies in Castaic received multiple stolen items found by an unidentified Good Samaritan, Lackey’s wallet among them. As of Sunday evening, there are no suspects or potential identification of the burglar, according to Dahring.

“I’m trying to find the person,” Lackey told The Signal, referring to the individual who found the wallet, adding that the incident was miraculous. “It’s extremely unusual for that to happen over that amount of time. I want to express my gratitude to the person who turned that in.”

Lackey declined to mention the name of the restaurant. He said the incident also served as a reminder for people to be more watchful.

“If anything, this all shows the good and bad in people,” Lackey said. “I don’t want people to be hypervigilant, but they need to be aware.”