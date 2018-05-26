District and statewide candidates appear at Democratic HQ opening in Newhall

By Ryan Mancini

26 mins ago

Opening in Old Town Newhall, the Democratic Headquarters welcomed supporters and candidates from across the district and across the state Saturday afternoon.

The event was organized by the Democratic Alliance for Action, in association with other local progressive organizations.

Headlining the event was State Senator Ricardo Lara, who was among several politicians and candidates to speak. Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo, D-Los Angeles; Assembly candidate Christy Smith; congressional candidates Jess Phoenix and Katie Hill; Senate candidate Kevin de Leon; and several Santa Clarita City Council hopefuls, including Diane Trautman, Logan Smith and Brett Haddock, were also among the speakers.

“We’re inching towards purple now, believe it or not,” de Leon said, referring to the political landscape of the district. “We just don’t fight for Democrats. Quite frankly, we also fight for Trump supporters, because Trump supporter families deserve to breath clean air in their lungs and drink clean water.”

While there were murmurs and tension over referring back to the recent City Council vote, the message of positivity was the guiding power, said Christy Smith.

As the primaries approach, the campaigns have intensified, even for candidates campaigning for other candidates. Logan Smith (no relation to Christy) said everyone in attendance understands the importance of this midterm election cycle.

“If we don’t win in November, there’s a phrase I like in that, ‘There’s dignity in the struggle,’” he said. “So the day after the election, take a day to take care of yourself and then the next day get your clipboard and you’re back to work.”

The primary election will be held statewide June 5.