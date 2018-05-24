Domestic argument ends with arrest for false imprisonment

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Castaic man was arrested this week on suspicion of false imprisonment after he allegedly restrained and carried a woman several feet, then allegedly threw her to the ground and smashed her cell phone.

Lemuel Lemus, 19, was arrested Tuesday, at about noon, by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded to the 30000 block of Hasley Canyon Road, for a family disturbance call.

“The victim and the suspect are in a dating relationship,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCv Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.

The victim and suspect had a verbal argument, she said.

“When the victim tried to leave, the suspect allegedly restrained her, and forcefully carried her several feet,” Miller said.

“After the suspect pushed the victim to the ground, he reportedly grabbed her cell phone and threw it, causing to break,” she said.

Lemus was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, vandalism and domestic violence, Miller said.

His bail was set at $120,500.

