Donut exhibit headed to City Hall this summer

By Crystal Duan

3 mins ago

City of Santa Clarita officials donut want people to miss the new art exhibit, titled “Donuts,” that will soon be shown at City Hall.

The exhibit is on display from June 5 to July 13 and features works by various artists highlighting or using the donut as a design element. The donut-themed exhibit will be on display from June 5 to July 13, 2018. There will be a free opening reception on June 6, from 7-9 p.m. at City Hall.

This exhibit celebrates the donut and will feature a variety of art media inspired by the sweet pastry including paintings, photography, sculpture and more.

The donut is currently experiencing a revival as more and more specialized donut shops continue to spring up around the country offering unique flavor combinations, according to a city press release. The donut is also deeply rooted in United States history; female Salvation Army workers known as “Doughnut Girls” during World War I served donuts to American soldiers fighting in France to boost morale.

The First Floor Gallery in City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard. City Hall business hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information regarding the art exhibit, please contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3779.

For details regarding other city art exhibits, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.