Father charged with kidnapping, fleeing from police in RV

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A man is scheduled to be arraigned today on charges that he kidnapped his two young children and fled from authorities in a motorhome last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Stephen Merle Houk (5/14/71) was charged in case BA467774 with two counts each of kidnapping, child abuse, injuring a spouse and child detention, and one count each of assault with a firearm, criminal threats, fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, fugitive from justice and transient’s violation of registration, a misdemeanor.

Houk is expected to be arraigned today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Deputy District Attorney Tal Kahana of the Child Abduction Section is prosecuting the case.

On May 1, Houk and his spouse got into a fight in the family’s RV parked in Malibu. The defendant is accused of pointing a loaded firearm at her and threatening to kill her. The two children, ages 3 and 1, were awakened by the commotion, the prosecutor said.

Houk drove away and stopped at a gas station. His wife eventually asked for help from a passerby who called for help. Houk fled when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded and a pursuit ensued.

The defendant eventually fled from the RV after stopping near Bakersfield, the prosecutor said. He was later found in Barstow and arrested.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $1 million. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau.