Afternoon blaze chars garage in Newhall neighborhood

Local firefighters have responded to a single garage fire in Newhall with no injuries, according to officials.
The fire was confined to a single building garage at 25039 Atwoood blvd in Newhall around 1:06 p.m., according to Berndard Peters, a supervising fire inspector for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Four engines responded to the call and put out the fire around 1:27 p.m..
