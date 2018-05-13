Afternoon blaze chars garage in Newhall neighborhood
Fire Fighters take down the garage fire on Atwood blvd/ Austin Dave The Signal
By Skylar Barti
BREAKING: Fire crews have knocked down a garage fire on the 25000 block of Atwood Boulevard in Newhall.

Local firefighters have responded to a single garage fire in Newhall with no injuries, according to officials.

The fire was confined to a single building garage at 25039 Atwoood blvd in Newhall around 1:06 p.m., according to Berndard Peters, a supervising fire inspector for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Four engines responded to the call and put out the fire around 1:27 p.m..

 

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

