Afternoon blaze chars garage in Newhall neighborhood

By Skylar Barti

1 hour ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BREAKING: Fire crews have knocked down a garage fire on the 25000 block of Atwood Boulevard in Newhall. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Sunday, May 13, 2018

Local firefighters have responded to a single garage fire in Newhall with no injuries, according to officials.

The fire was confined to a single building garage at 25039 Atwoood blvd in Newhall around 1:06 p.m., according to Berndard Peters, a supervising fire inspector for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Four engines responded to the call and put out the fire around 1:27 p.m..