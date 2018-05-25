Flag procession, placing at Eternal Valley Memorial Park this weekend

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

As Memorial Day celebrations kick off, Eternal Valley Memorial Park is hosting its own celebrations this weekend.

Volunteers, scouts and their families and the Young Marines will place flags at the graves of veterans buried in the Veterans Section and throughout the memorial park Saturday at 9 a.m., creating a virtual carpet of red, white and blue.

Then the free annual Memorial Day event at Eternal Valley Memorial Park will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. in the front parking lot of the mortuary office. Prelude music will be performed by the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band.

The presentation of flags to grave markers will be handled by Young Marines of Santa Clarita Valley members Raymond and Joshua Torres, and bagpiper Chelsea Joy will participate.

HM3 Steve Quach of the U.S. Marine Corps, also a Desert Storm veteran, US Navy and Fausto Galvan and Vietnam veteran, will honor the fallen veterans with an honor bell. The closing will be given by Curtis Woods II, the general manager of the park.

“Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember the brave American heroes who gave their lives serving our country,” Woods said. “We are grateful to host this important tradition that brings families and friends together in a show of patriotism and respect.”

For information on the Memorial Day ceremony or about Eternal Valley Memorial Park, please call 661-259-0800.