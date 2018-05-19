Foothill League athletes put on a show at CIF-SS track and field finals

By Haley Sawyer

TORRANCE – Between throws in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls discus event, West Ranch’s Natalie Ramirez and Golden Valley’s Shyann Franklin stand together, laughing.

“When we go over there and throw, we are all together,” Franklin said. “We keep each other like, level-headed and happy. Just be here and just like, encourage each other, keep going.”

Foothill League throwers Ramirez, Franklin, and Canyon’s Gabby Sanchez worked together during the girls discus and stood together after, as the trio swept in the Division 2 event on Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance.

Ramirez tossed 147 feet for first, followed by Sanchez who threw 146-09 for both second place and a new Canyon record. Franklin was third at 143-05. All earned a spot at the CIF-SS Masters Meet on May 26.

“Honestly we’ve all just been like, united,” said Franklin, who, as a junior, was making her third appearance at the CIF-SS finals.

“Canyon, Valencia, West Ranch, we all sit next to each other, we all talk, we all communicate, the coaches are cool. It’s just been, like, united. We’ve come together and we’re going to leave together.”

The Foothill League represented in Division 2 girls shot put as well, taking first and second.

Ramirez was the top performer, recording 44-08 on her fourth and final throw. Franklin was right behind her with 44-06.25.

With her top finish in both discus and shot, Ramirez becomes the first girls West Ranch athlete to double at the CIF-SS finals in program history.

“I feel amazing. I feel so good,” the junior said. “I was a little nervous on that fourth throw, but ultimately, like, it was just trying to get on to masters, so the fact that I threw 44-08 was just a bonus for me.”

In the Division 1 finals, Valencia’s Skylar Ingram added to the Foothill League’s list of accolades, placing fourth in shot put with a 36-11.75 toss.

The Foothill League boys had a sweep of their own in the Division 2 boys 3200. Canyon’s Ethan Danforth was first (nine minutes, 7.47 seconds), West Ranch’s Isaiah Seidman was second (9:12.66) and fellow Wildcat Evan Bates was third (9:19.54).

Danforth will appear at the Masters Meet, while Seidman was named an alternate.

Saugus distance runner Mariah Castillo set records once again with her finish in the Division 2 girls 3200 meter race. Her time of 10 minutes, 6.47 seconds not only earned her first in the division, but also surpassed the Saugus, Foothill League and Division 2 event record.

Fellow Centurion runner Jacqueline Cascione was 12th in the 3200, clocking 11:08.90.

Castillo also topped the Division 2 girls 1600 race at 4:43.73. West Ranch’s Sophia Hoelzel recorded 4:56.26 for third.

The Cats’ Timothy Sterkel had the best time of the day in the boys 1600 (4:12.03). He’ll be the only league representative at the Masters level after Hart’s Jeremiah Rasmussen, West Ranch’s Evan Bates and Trinity Classical Academy’s Hunter Romine finished 15th, 23rd and 30th, respectively.

Hart’s CJ McMullen qualified for the Masters Meet in boys discus, throwing 169-00 for fourth place in the Division 2 event. West Ranch’s Danny Bryant logged 166-01 in Division 2 and was named an alternate for the Masters Meet.

Bryant was fourth in Division 2 shot put, throwing 54-09.50. GV’s Kienan Donovan was ninth with a 49-08.25 toss.

Sophomore Solomon Strader of Trinity had a successful day, finishing first in the Division 4 boys 400 with a time of 48.55.

In the Division 1 boys 400, JaCore Johnson was fifth at 48.88 and in the Division 2 event, Canyon’s Troy Chairez was seventh at 50.51.

Strader and Johnson are both headed to Masters in the event.

Strader followed up his performance with a first-place finish in the Division 4 200-meter dash, logging 21.96 for a trip to the next round.

Golden Valley freshman Antonio Abrego punched his ticket to the next round of the postseason, recording 1:55.09 in the Division 2 boys 800. Valencia’s Kai Wingo, who competed in Division 1, was named an alternate for Masters at 1:55.23.

The Grizzlies were second in the 4×400 relay. Abrego, Khalil Woodard, Tyler Walker and Samuel Malik combined to clock 3:18.73 in Division 2.

Valencia’s Division 1 team of Tanner Berney, Kai Wingo, Antonio Marroquin and Johnson finished sixth with a time of 3:18.73.

Both the Grizzlies and the Vikings qualified for Masters.

The West Ranch 4×400 relay team of London Lewis, Jennah Sesay, Hailey Hunt and Shelbi Schauble finished third in Division 2 at 3:54.39.

With a leap of 37-07.75, Schauble also took fourth in the Division 2 triple jump and secured a spot at the Masters Meet.

Berney took fourth in the Division 1 boys triple jump, finishing with a 44-07.75 jump. He was 11th overall on the day and will be competing next weekend.

The Division 2 boys high jump saw a fifth-place finish from Canyon’s Tyler Cash, who cleared 6-02.00. Fellow Cowboy Christian Valles cleared 15-06.00 in pole vault to secure a trip to the Masters Meet.

In girls pole vault, the Wildcats’ Amber Racina and the Grizzlies’ Emma Rudolph both cleared 11-06.00. Both will represent the Foothill League at the Masters Meet.

Saugus hurdler Abbey Bryant was second in the Division 2 girls 300 hurdles (44.20) and Hart’s Kendall De La Vega was fifth (47.29).

Bryant finished 11th overall in the event and was named an alternate for the Masters Meet.

Valencia’s Jaliyah Berkley clocked 12.59 in the girls 100-meter dash. The Vikings’ Britain Reynolds was ninth in the Division 1 boys 3200 with 9:26.51.

Angelee Berganio of Canyon finished ninth in the Division 2 girls 800 (2:23.25) and Golden Valley freshman Yleana Lopez was eighth in the Division 2 girls 200 (25.50).

West Ranch hurdler Mya Davis recorded 40.15 in the 300 hurdles for seventh place in Division 2.

The CIF-SS Masters Meet will take place on May 26 at El Camino College in Torrance.