Frustrated rideshare passenger accused of vandalizing Lyft car

By Jim Holt

17 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Lyft passenger frustrated with his driver, phoned an Uber driver to take him where he wanted to go, but not until he allegedly kicked and dented the Lyft driver’s vehicle, leading to his arrest.

On Wednesday, about 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to Valle de Oro and Newhall Ave. for a vandalism call.

The victim identified himself to deputies as a Lyft rideshare driver.

“When the victim picked up the suspect from a location and took him to the requested destination, the suspect changed his mind and wanted to go to a different location,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“The victim explained he would not be able to as he had another customer waiting,” Miller said. “The suspect did not want to exit vehicle and got into a verbal argument with victim.

“When he left vehicle, he slammed passenger door, kicking it, denting it,” she added.

The Lyft passenger then phoned an Uber rideshare driver to pick him up and take him to his destination, she said.

The Lyft driver, concerned about the damage, followed the Uber driver, providing deputies with an exact location for the suspect.

A 38-year-old Valencia real estate agent was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt