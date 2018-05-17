Glendale man accused of pointing a BB gun at a passerby in Castaic

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Glendale man was arrested in Castaic Tuesday after allegedly pointing a fake gun at passerby.

On Tuesday, about 6 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 28600 block of Oak Hill Court, near the northern end of The Old Road, for report of a suspicious person in a car, possibly armed with a gun.

“The caller stated a male pointed a black handgun out the car window as it passed by,” Shirley Miller, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman, told The Signal on Thursday.

“Deputies made contact with the male and found that he had a black bb gun in his vehicle,” she said..

Deputies arrested Riley Herrera, an unemployed 19-year-old who lives in Glendale, on suspicion of brandishing an imitation firearm, a misdemeanor.

With bail set at $15,000, Herrera posted the amount and was released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Newhall Municipal Court at the Santa Clarita Courthouse on Aug. 15, 2018.

