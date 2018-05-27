Look out for vacation package scams, LADA’s office says

By Signal Staff

2 mins ago

As vacation season approaches, travellers will want to be extra careful in looking out for fraudulent vacation package deals, according to an alert from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Vacation Discount Scam offers low prices for ideal hotels and destinations resulting from long presentations with misinformed accommodations. Discounts offered include for cruises, airfare and resorts.

“You might have to pay for processing fees, peak-season travel charges and departure and arrival taxes,” said Deputy District Attorney Ryann Gerber Jorban.

Tips issued to prevent falling for such scams include doing research on any travel company offering deals with the Better Business Bureau, along with checking for any hidden costs, restrictions or requirements.

“Pay with a credit card and put down only a deposit, if possible,” Jorban said. “Never pay in full for a vacation package with a wire transfer or prepaid debit card.”

To see the printable flier, go to http://da.lacounty.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/20180525_VacaDisc_eng.pdf (a Spanish translation of the flier can be accessed here).

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.